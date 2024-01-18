The Biggest Sports Star Property Transactions Of 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) New research has uncovered the biggest property transactions of 2023 within the sports sector, with Zach LaVine securing the top spot through his $34 million purchase. Specialists in luxury real estate, RubyHome Northwest , conducted a comprehensive analysis of nearly 100 property transactions involving sports stars in the United States from January to December 2023. The study focused on identifying the most significant financial dealings, including property purchases, sales, and listings. At a cost of $34 million, Chicago Bulls' shooting guard Zach LaVine made headlines in April for his purchase of a Newport Coast estate in Orange County. This transaction marked the highest-priced sale in Pelican Crest history, with LaVine securing the 9,400-square-foot property at a 15% reduction from the initial asking price. The 16-year-old residence offers panoramic views from Laguna to Palos Verdes, complemented by private terraces, a spa, and an infinity-edge pool. The Biggest Sports Star Real Estate Transactions of 2023

Rank

Name

Status

Price

1

Zach LaVine

Purchased

$34,000,000

2

Matt Stafford

Purchased

$28,200,000

3

Terry Bradshaw

Sold

$22,500,000

4

Goran Dragic

Listed

$18,340,000

5

Nick Saban

Purchased

$17,500,000

6

Justin Verlander

Purchased

$16,750,000

7

Jason Kapono

Listed

$13,495,000

8

Chipper Jones

Sold

$11,000,000

9

Jared Goff

Purchased

$10,500,000

10

Roger Norman

Sold

$10,325,000



Next on the list, Rams quarterback Matt Stafford achieved a groundbreaking feat by securing the highest-ever recorded amount for a house in Hidden Hills, surpassing the initial $26 million record with his $28.2 million purchase. This state-of-the-art spec mansion is next door to another property he has owned since March 2022, purchased for $10.5 million. Reported at the end of December 2023, the quarterback, instrumental in guiding the Los Angeles Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI, now owns a sprawling three-acre compound.

Terry Bradshaw, the former Steelers quarterback and four-time Super Bowl champion, significantly boosted his wealth by an estimated $22.5 million by selling off his expansive Oklahoma property. The Bradshaw ranch, sprawling across 744 acres, featured an 8,600-square-foot residence boasting six bedrooms and six baths. Uniquely crafted by Terry himself after acquiring the acreage two decades ago, the ranch encompasses fishing lakes, barns, stables, pools, and even a shop.

Last year, Milwaukee Bucks player Goran Dragic listed his beachfront Biscayne Bay home, acquired during his time with the Miami Heat, for $18.3 million as he prepares for retirement. Originally listed at $20 million last May, "The Dragon" aims to capitalize on his $7 million purchase. This 6,000-square-foot property, constructed in 1970, has been on the market for 230 days. It showcases a range of amenities, from a private boat dock to a walk-in wine cellar, adding to its appeal as a waterfront haven.

Completing the top five is Nick Saban, the football coach at the University of Alabama, who acquired a $17.5 million oceanfront residence last May. Originally listed at $21.5 million, this 6,200-square-foot property graces the water's edge in Jupiter, Florida. Surrounded by superstar neighbors such as Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, and Michael Jordan, this sophisticated Palm Beach County home boasts exclusive features including a private boating dock, outdoor grills, and rare tropical gardens.

Other notable real estate transactions in 2023 included Justin Verlander's purchase of a $16.7 million penthouse in New York, Jason Kapono's listing of a $13.5 million waterfront property in Texas and the sale of Chipper Jones's Georgian mansion for $11 million. Jared Goff also made a $10.5 million purchase in Manhattan Beach and Roger Norman finalized a $10.3 million sale of his mega-mansion in Nevada.

Speaking on the result's findings, a spokesperson for RubyHome Northwest commented, "With new milestones set by Zach LaVine and Matt Stafford, the data underscores a vibrant landscape within the sports celebrity real estate realm, with approximately 14 sports stars making acquisitions, 47 listing properties, and 36 completing sales in the past year. We also found football stars are the most dominant in the results, showcasing NFL names as strategic buyers and adept at leveraging their property assets.

"Spanning from the coastal allure of Newport Coast to the expansive vistas of Georgia, their clear emphasis on luxury is evident through opulent living spaces, prioritizing privacy, amenities, and breath-taking views. This heightened engagement solidifies sports stars' pivotal role in shaping the continually evolving realm of luxury real estate."

Sources: Redfin, Zillow, Realtor, Mansion Global, Robb Report

Methodology: Upon receiving notification of a celebrity real estate transaction, the collected data is applied to pinpoint the property address of each celebrity. This address is then meticulously tracked using platforms like Redfin or Zillow to identify sales and relocations. Within the research, 93 homes of sports stars were recorded.

Data is correct as of January 2024.