New Research Reveals States Most Interested In A Gaming Career - Vermont Comes Out On Top

New data has revealed which states are most interested in pursuing a career in game development - with Vermont proving to be the keenest. The research, pulled together by CSGO Gambling site, CSGOLuck , analyzed Google search volume for keywords related to a game development career over 12 months, to identify which states are looking to follow a career path in that sector. And it turns out those in Vermont are searching for information on how to do so more than any other state in the US. The state averaged 51.1 monthly searches per 100k residents, which is a huge 88% higher than the national average of 27.2.

Alaska is the second state most interested in game development, with 47 searches per 100k - almost three quarters (73%) higher than the national average. In third is Delaware with 46.1 searches per 100k. The ten states most interested in a game development career

State Average Monthly Search Volume Per 100k 1 Vermont 51.1 2 Alaska 47.0 3 Delaware 46.1 4 Rhode Island 43.1 5 New Hampshire 42.5 6 North Dakota 41.8 7 Wyoming 41.0 8 Hawaii 40.8 9 Maine 37.6 10 South Dakota 36.0

On the other end of the scale, Ohio is considerably less intrigued by the prospect of a game development career, with only 14.8 searches per 100k - 46% below the national average.

Behind Ohio as the second-least interested is Pennsylvania, with those in the Keystone State searching 45% less than average, with only 15.1 searches per 100k. In third is Florida with just 16.2 searches.

As well as revealing where has the most aspiring game developers, the study analyzed data on the average annual salaries offered in each state, compared to the average consumer spending, to identify where Americans are best off launching their gaming career.

Idaho developers rake in the biggest bucks in the industry, as - when adjusted to consumer spending - game developers' annual salary comes out at $135,559 - which is 24% higher than the national average wage ($109,223).

Following closely behind Idaho as the second-best state for a game development career is Mississippi at $131,158, which is 20% higher than the national average. New Mexico is third with $126,287 - still $15,000 higher (20% increase) than the average.

Vermont, on the other hand, is only 2% above at $111,662, despite being home to the most individuals looking to enter into game development.

Game developers in Delaware are even worse off, ranking sixth with an average of $96,640 - 12% below the national average.

The top 10 highest-paying states for a career in game development

State Annual Salary Adjusted to Consumer Spending ($) 1 Idaho $135,559 2 Mississippi $131,158 3 New Mexico $126,287 4 Indiana $125,105 5 Iowa $124,234 6 Wisconsin $122,631 7 Oklahoma $121,014 8 Georgia $120,797 9 Nevada $120,242 10 New York $117,845

Commenting on the findings, a CSGOLuck spokesperson said: "As a multi-billion dollar business that's not going anywhere anytime soon, it's no surprise that the gaming industry is booming - especially given the career is adaptable to suit so many lifestyles, such as remote workers or those who prefer part-time hours.

"Given this flexibility and popularity, it makes sense numerous people are looking to move into the thriving sector of game development. However, it seems that money isn't the main appeal, as the states where individuals could have the most disposable income don't align with those that are most interested in pursuing the career.

"This suggests development is more of a passion for those who end up working in it - or that people are willing to relocate to pursue their dream role".

Sources: Google Keyword Planner (analyzed search volume data in the US over 12 months, and then scaled against 100k population)