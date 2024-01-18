(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) 20th Edition of Cyber Security Summit: Singapore 22nd & 23rd February 2024, Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape



SINGAPORE, Jan 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In the heart of Southeast Asia's technological revolution, Singapore's vibrant digital landscape is a beacon of innovation and progress. Yet, with the boundless opportunities of the digital era come the challenges of securing a dynamic and interconnected cyberspace.













Navigating this transformative landscape requires a robust cybersecurity strategy, as Singapore faces a spectrum of cyber threats, from advanced attacks to data breaches. The government's proactive initiatives, collaborations between sectors, and a commitment to technological innovation collectively fortify Singapore's position as a secure and resilient digital hub.

In view of this, the upcoming "20th Edition of the Cyber Security Summit," Organized by Exito Media Concepts taking place on February 22nd and 23rd, will bring together representatives, thought leaders, and experts to exchange insights and expertise on the latest technologies and trends influencing the cybersecurity sector.

The Summit is supported by ISACA, Centre For Cybersecurity, Tech For Good institute and ISC2 Chapter Singapore.

Featured speakers at the conference:



Veronica Tan, Director, Safer Cyberspace, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA)

Christopher Anthony, Director - Critical Information Infrastructure Division (CIID), Cyber Security Agency of Singapore

Nathaniel Callens, CISO, Grab

Jenny Tan, President, ISACA Singapore Chapter

Ethan Seow, Chief Executive Officer, Centre For Cybersecurity

David Ng, Head of Group Technology Information Security Office, OCBC Marcus D. Yin, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and Many more!

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from keynote speakers, participate in panel discussions,

and network with other industry professionals.

What Exciting Topics Can You Expect to See on the Agenda for the Cyber Security Summit: Singapore?



Paving the Future of Security: Path To Secure Cloud Migration

Navigating the Regulatory Landscape of Cybersecurity in Singapore

How to Adapt to a Changing Threat Landscape?

Data Protection and Privacy in a Connected World

Blockchain and Quantum: Navigating the Future of Secure AI Infrastructure Digital Trust and Singapore's Cybersecurity Landscape

