THE JOURNAL OF MEDICAL INTERNET RESEARCH 25 YEAR ANNIVERSARY THEME ISSUE CALL FOR PAPERS

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMIR Publications, the pioneering publisher of open access research dedicated to digital health, is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Over the past quarter-century, we have witnessed an incredible transformation in the field of digital health. To commemorate this significant milestone, we invite authors to contribute to a theme issue that reflects on the evolution and impact of digital health technologies, interventions, methods, and policy issues over the last 25 years.

Scope and Topics:

We invite original contributions in the form of review articles and viewpoint papers that delve into the various facets of digital health. Papers may explore, but are not limited to, the following topics (sample titles):



25 Years of mHealth Innovations: Pioneering Technologies and Impact on Health Care

Transformative Impact of the Internet on the Health of Populations: A 25-Year Retrospective

The Evolution of Telemedicine in the 3rd Millennium: From Pioneering Trials to Mainstream Health Care Delivery

EHRs and Interoperability: A Quarter-Century of Progress and Challenges

Digital Health Interventions: A 25-Year Retrospective on Effective Strategies

Data Analytics in Health Care: The Journey From Descriptive to Predictive Analytics

Patient Engagement and Empowerment: 25 Years of Transformative Trends

Health Informatics 1999-2024: From Data to Wisdom--Milestones and Future Prospects

Bibliometric Analysis of Leading eHealth Studies in the Past 25 Years (1999-2024)



Ethical and Legal Implications of Digital Health: Lessons From Two and a Half Decades

25 Years of Health Policy in the Digital Age: A Comprehensive Review

Evaluating the Impact of Social Media on Health: A Quarter-Century Analysis 25 Years of Brain-Computer Interface Research

In addition to this open call for papers, we invite the editors-in-chief of the JMIR Publications portfolio, as well as other leading scientists, to submit invited commentaries and reviews.



Submission Guidelines:



Please initially submit an article title proposal with an abstract using

this form . The main target journal for this theme issue is the

Journal of Medical Internet Research, but we may also decide the article may be better suited for another journal in the JMIR Publications family, so please indicate if you would be interested in submission to another journal as well

An editor will respond to you within 1-2 weeks, inviting you to submit or declining the proposed article title and approach



Manuscripts should adhere to the submission guidelines of the

Journal of Medical Internet Research

All submissions should be labeled "For the 25th Anniversary Theme Issue" in the cover letter

Manuscripts must be submitted via the online submission system by March 31, 2024, or a negotiated deadline with the editor We intend to publish the most impactful reviews and viewpoints in the

Journal of Medical Internet Research

by the end of 2024

The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2024. All accepted manuscripts will be published as part of the

Journal of Medical Internet Research

theme issue titled

"25 Years of Digital Health Excellence."

To view the full call for papers please visit this

website .



