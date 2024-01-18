DGFT Emphasises Districts' Role In Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 18 (KNN) Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi stressed the importance of integrating more districts into export initiatives to fuel India's economic growth at the inauguration of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations' (FIEO) 'Sourcex India' exhibition on Wednesday.

This expansion is crucial for enhancing the country's outbound shipments and increasing per capita income.

Currently, four states-Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu-contribute to 65 percent of India's exports and boast high per capita income figures.

However, Sarangi pointed out that a mere 62 districts out of over 760 in the country are responsible for approximately 80 percent of India's total exports.

The DGFT underlined the positive correlation between exports and an increase in per capita income, stating that the benefits extend beyond exporters to encompass the entire export-related value chain.

At the event, Israr Ahmed, President (Officiate) of FIEO, described the 'Sourcex India' exhibition as more than a mere showcase, stating, "It is not merely an exhibition, but a platform designed to facilitate the global launch of Indian brands."

Ahmed highlighted the forthcoming three-day event's significance, featuring B2B meetings, knowledge-sharing sessions, and interactive workshops to provide insights into global market trends and help Indian companies better understand international buyer preferences.

The 'Sourcex India' exhibition, set to conclude on January 19, aims to promote Indian brands on the global stage, reinforcing the commitment of the Indian export sector to expand its footprint in the international market.

(KNN Bureau)