Amazon Expands Delivery Modes In India To Use Waterways

New Delhi, Jan 18 (KNN) E-commerce giant Amazon is intensifying efforts to strengthen its fulfilment, transportation, and logistics infrastructure in India, aiming to elevate the speed and reliability of customer deliveries.

The company is diversifying transportation modes, including rail, air, surface, and water, in a bid to extend its services to millions of sellers.

Amazon India recently inked an agreement with the state-run Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), allowing the use of inland waterways for transporting customer packages.

This marks Amazon as the first e-commerce player in India to tap into inland water transport.

The collaboration with IWAI signifies a strategic partnership as Amazon strives to enhance its delivery capabilities.

The initiative, unprecedented in the Indian e-commerce landscape, is poised to revolutionize logistics and facilitate faster, more efficient transport for customer orders.

The expanded program, notably active during the recent holiday season, opens new avenues for businesses to harness e-commerce exports, enabling them to reach a global customer base.

Amazon's innovative approach to logistics is set to reshape the e-commerce landscape in India.

(KNN Bureau)