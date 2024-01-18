Lambdatest Announces Velocity Tour 2024: Agile Networking For Agile Tech Leaders

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--San Francisco-headquartered LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, has announced LambdaTest Velocity Tour 2024. LambdaTest Velocity Tour is an exclusive invite-only meetup designed for industry tech leaders and experts.

The Velocity Tour offers an immersive experience for QE leaders, fostering networking opportunities, and insights into scaling enterprises in the age of AI. Attendees will gain valuable insights into LambdaTest's vision for the future of software quality. The event will also feature demonstrations of LambdaTest's new product offerings and innovations. The Velocity Tour events provide a platform for thought leaders from various industries to offer their insights and opinions on the changing dynamics of technology and quality assurance.

LambdaTest successfully wrapped up its first edition of Velocity Tour in 2023 with attendees including C-level tech leaders who led QE & technology teams in leading enterprises.

Spread across 18 cities in the US, the LambdaTest Velocity Tour 2024 edition will occur in major cities including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington DC. This event will provide a platform for the testing community to connect with other industry stalwarts, engage, and discuss the roadmap that would shape the future of testing in 2024.

Asad Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of LambdaTest said, "The LambdaTest Velocity Tour was conceived with a singular purpose - to cultivate a culture of collaboration within the testing landscape. In an era of rapid technological evolution, collaboration is not just advantageous; it's imperative. It is a platform where industry experts and technology leaders in quality engineering space can connect, bridging the gap of knowledge silos."

