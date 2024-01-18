Lenovo Joins The Servicenow Consulting And Implementation Partner Program To Drive Customers' Digital Transformation - A...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Today, Lenovo announced it has joined the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to help organizations take advantage of innovative workflows developed by Lenovo using ServiceNow platform capabilities.

As a ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation partner, Lenovo will utilize its extensive industry expertise, services track record, and large-scale implementation knowledge to help customers accelerate their digital transformation through the Now Platform. Lenovo will initially offer a gateway for transformative Digital Workplace capabilities to customers in Australia and Hong Kong, with further territories across the globe to follow.

The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.

Lenovo is expanding its Digital Workplace Solutions capabilities with the Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to supply services through the Now platform, such as Order Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Service Bridge, Service Portfolio Management, Technology Provider Service Management, Security Operations, IT Service Management, IT Operations Management and Generative AI solutions which can be bundled with Lenovo Care of One platform capabilities.

Through the program and Lenovo's implementation of the Now Platform, customers will benefit from the latest Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions, meaning they will be able to more effectively manage the client, vendor, and employee experience, integrate new services into existing systems, improve security and data protection controls and leverage AI capabilities.

“This joint go-to-market approach with ServiceNow means we're providing customers with the very latest IT solutions to help them transform and stay competitive in a digital world. We're supporting customers across all industries both as a ServiceNow service provider as well as offering consulting and solutions integration capabilities across Lenovo's service management portfolio. It means we can harness our collective expertise to elevate the customer experience, solve customers' most complex business challenges and accelerate successful digital transformation outcomes,” said Linda Yao, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Strategy, Lenovo Solutions & Services Group.

“As a customer and now a valued ServiceNow partner, Lenovo will drive continuous business improvement for our customers and leverage the Now Platform to help accelerate time to revenue,” said Marion Ryan, VP, Alliances and Channel Ecosystem APJ at ServiceNow.“This partnership will enable faster collaboration with customers, measurable value and high levels of client satisfaction.”

Consulting and Implementation partners leverage industry or domain expertise to guide customers on how to introduce and utilize ServiceNow solutions to help their businesses grow and succeed. Partners use ServiceNow resources to influence deals, track technology deployments, and drive adoption of new solutions.

Visit to learn more about Lenovo's Digital Workplace Solutions.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). To find out more, visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .

LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Lenovo.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink