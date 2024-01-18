ELIQUENT Life Sciences Announces Acquisition Of European-Focused Regulatory Partner: Rapport Global Strategic Services -...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ELIQUENT Life Sciences (ELIQUENT), a global regulatory consulting firm for the life sciences industry, today announced the acquisition of RApport Global Strategic Services (RApport). RApport is a UK based international regulatory consultancy supporting life science innovators gaining and maintaining authorization for products worldwide. ELIQUENT's acquisition of RApport represents an important step in the company's international growth and expanded European capabilities.

RApport's European expertise expands ELIQUENT's geographic reach and delivers a dynamic portfolio of global regulatory consulting services. The combined capabilities of ELIQUENT and RApport enable end-to-end regulatory solutions designed to streamline development, market entry, and compliance strategies across global markets.

“Today's announcement further positions ELIQUENT as a leader in global regulatory consulting and underscores our commitment to delivering value to our clients,” said Tim Dietlin, Chief Executive Officer of ELIQUENT Life Sciences.“I look forward to partnering with the talented RApport team as we offer our clients an expanded portfolio of solutions designed to streamline market entry and compliance strategies worldwide.”

“As RApport integrates with ELIQUENT, we are forging a powerful synergy in the global regulatory arena, blending our European expertise with ELIQUENT's extensive US and Asia Pacific capabilities” added Iftikhar Saiyed, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Rapport. Lorna Griffin, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Rapport, further added,“This partnership expands our ability to provide comprehensive regulatory solutions to the life sciences industry.”

RApport was advised by BDO LLP and Simons Muirhead Burton LLP, with supplemental strategic counsel from Indus Valley Advisors. ELIQUENT and GHO Capital were advised by Slaughter and May, and Deloitte LLP.

About RApport

RApport Global Strategic Services is a specialist international regulatory consultancy providing regulatory support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and medical device industries. The RApport team includes highly experienced regulatory experts with extensive knowledge of global regulatory pathways. The company's global solutions include strategic and technical guidance across development programs, regulatory submissions, post-market support and beyond.

About ELIQUENT

ELIQUENT Life Sciences is the fusion of five global regulatory consultancies: Validant , Greenleaf Health , DataRevive , Oriel Stat-a-Matrix , and IDEC . This unprecedented assembly of regulatory leaders, industry experts, and technical specialists facilitates comprehensive services that support pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies navigating the complex regulatory landscape.

ELIQUENT's accelerated growth strategy is supported by GHO Capital, the European specialist investor in healthcare. Having partnered with ELIQUENT Life Sciences (formerly Validant) since December 2018, today's announcement follows the acquisition of DataRevive in 2019, a regulatory strategy and consultancy for global clients; November 2020 acquisition of IDEC, a leading regulatory consultancy in Japan; December 2020 acquisition of Oriel STAT A MATRIX, a global consultancy and training firm for the medical device industry; and April 2021 acquisition of Greenleaf Health, a leading FDA regulatory consulting firm.

About GHO

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit .

