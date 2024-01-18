Takeda Named Global Top Employer For Seventh Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Takeda ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK ) today announced that for the seventh consecutive year, it has received global Top Employer® certification for 2024. Takeda is one of just 17 companies that received global recognition, and it was additionally certified as a Top Employer across 24 countries.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity & inclusion, well-being and more. Companies are evaluated on existing policies and practices.

“Our colleagues work hard to help patients around the world, which is why we focus on creating an exceptional people experience at Takeda,” said Lauren Duprey, chief human resources officer, Takeda.“Receiving this recognition from Top Employers Institute confirms that prioritizing talent, well-being, learning and diversity, equity and inclusion is the right approach – and that by doing so, we're enabling our people to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments around the globe.”

“Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations, and we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Program this year: an exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. Amongst this community of outstanding organizations, Takeda, has proven their commitment to their employees on a global scale,” said David Plink, chief executive officer, Top Employers Institute.“This consistency in people practices across the globe characterizes an exclusive group of companies that have achieved a global certification through the Top Employers Program. We are proud to announce and celebrate these companies and their achievement in 2024.”

Takeda excelled globally in the areas of ethics & integrity, purpose & values, business strategy, employer branding and organization & change. The full list of countries where Takeda was named a Top Employer is below:



Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea

Europe: Austria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico

Middle East: Israel North America: Canada and United States

To learn more about Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers certification, please visit:

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit .

