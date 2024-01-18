Police To Trace Traffic Offenders In Colombo Using CCTV System From Next Week

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Jan 18 (AdaDerana) – In a bid to curb traffic violations, Sri Lanka Police has decided to trace traffic offenders in Colombo using the surveillance camera system in the island's commercial capital.

Speaking to the media this morning, Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon said this initiative is planned to be implemented starting next Monday (Jan.22).

Accordingly, the traffic fine sheet and the respective CCTV footage will be sent to the police station closest to the registered owner of the vehicle involved, the Acting IGP explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken after observing that a substantial number of traffic rule violations, up to 300 per day, have gone unnoticed by the police officers stationed at the locations where surveillance cameras have been set up, Tennakoon added.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here