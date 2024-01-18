Nagaland Trade Expo Aims To Facilitate Connections Among Entrepreneurs & Policymakers

(MENAFN- KNN India) Dimapur, Jan 18 (KNN) The Nagaland International Trade Expo, scheduled from January 18 to 22 at Senden Riju, Dimapur, goes beyond being a traditional exhibition as organisers emphasise its role as a networking hub for entrepreneurs, policymakers, and professionals from various industries.

In collaboration with entities such as the Business Association of Nagas (BAN), National SC-ST Hub, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, and Government of Nagaland, the five-day event aims to foster interactions and connections among diverse stakeholders.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will deliver keynote addresses during separate sessions focusing on start-ups, tourism, and logistics.

The expo will also feature an awareness program for the recently launched PM Vishwakarma scheme, specifically targeting traditional artisans and craftsmen involved in various trades.

The scheme aims to provide certification, recognition, training, tool kits, and financial incentives through loans.

With 140 stalls showcasing trade, automobiles, manufacturing, and government department participation, the expo is poised to be a comprehensive platform for economic engagement and awareness.

“As of now in 13 districts of Nagaland, we have received 3152 applications, with 981 applications from Mon district,” stated A. Temjen Jamir, Director of Industries and Commerce, in regardMSME to the scheme.

Vijay Prakash, General Manager of NSIC, stated that an NSIC stall will be established at the venue to offer information on banking arrangements, production support, and financial assistance.

(KNN Bureau)