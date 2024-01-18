Piyush Goyal Meets Unicorns, Envisions Launch Of 'Startups Club Of India'

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 18 (KNN) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with 54 out of India's 111 Unicorns, in an unprecedented assembly on Wednesday.

Notably, the Unicorns articulated plans to establish the 'Start-up Club of India' during the meeting. This envisioned club aims to collectively address concerns with the government and on other platforms, thereby enhancing the overall start-up ecosystem in the country.

The focal point of the dialogue was the trajectory of India's start-up ecosystem, the role of domestic capital in nurturing start-ups, and India's standing on the global start-up stage.

Vijay Sekhar Sharma, Founder, Paytm, expressed support for the idea, envisioning the potential of such a club or association to generate solutions, including improved connectivity with bankers and investors for enhanced capital access.

Post the intensive discussion, Rikant Pitti, Co-founder, EaseMyTrip noted the rarity of such gatherings and shared insights on topics spanning domestic versus international capital, challenges faced by start-ups, and the collective suggestions made by unicorn founders.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder, Droom, highlighted the importance of streamlining company law matters related to start-ups and improving capital access in tier 3 cities.

These start-ups not only pioneer innovative solutions but also contribute significantly to employment generation and national growth. The rising importance of unicorns in India's growth narrative is evident as they propel the Indian start-ups story globally, attracting investments from around the world.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, "The purpose of this meeting was to improve the start-up ecosystem of the country. Unicorn founders are great mentors. We got suggestions from them. With their mentorship, we want to build the number-one start-up ecosystem in the world."

The extensive four-hour session included prominent figures like Rikant Pitti, Co-founder, EaseMyTrip; Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder, Droom; Vijay Sekhar Sharma, Founder, Paytm; Deepinder Goyal, Founder, Zomato; Aman Gupta, Co-founder, BoAt, and representatives from other unicorn companies like Flipkart, Phonepe, Swiggy, OYO, and Zerodha.

