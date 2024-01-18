(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Solstice Innovations, Inc. is pleased to announce a new addition to its leadership team, Joe Cooper as their next Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Joe will be leading the effort to take the already successful Solstice EquinoxTM and scale both the product and delivery capabilities of Solstice to meet the growing demand for the next generation of P&C insurance Core Systems.



Continue Reading

Mr. Cooper began his career in the P&C insurance sector 35 years ago with the Florida Insurance Department before moving on to assume a senior technology management role at a Florida-based insurance services firm and, ultimately, then helping to found BIPT (one of the very first SaaS based Core Insurance Processing systems). Bridging the technology and business gap and finding efficiencies are key to delivering value and understanding our job is never done.

Solstice Innovations Broadens Technology Leadership Team

Post this

Cooper's technical background along with his personal and commercial lines experience complements an already strong technical leadership team, including co-founders Blake Stout and Mike Monk, who are the original architects that designed and built EquinoxTM from the ground-up. Mr. Stout has shifted his focus to launching a government contracting office, currently working on several FEMA contracts. Mr. Monk will continue to support transitioning Cooper into the CTO role while he moves over to head-up Eclipse Technology, a sister company to Solstice focused on delivering custom software solutions to Solstice's client base.

CEO and founder, Travis Pine commented, "All 3 of these individuals are experts in their given disciplines with decades of experience delivering innovative and disruptive technology solutions to the insurance space. Solstice would be lucky to have just one of these leaders, but we now have the 'trifecta'; with the addition of Joe to our team, we are simply unstoppable." Mr. Pine was CEO and founder of another technology disrupter in the insurance industry, Torrent Technologies, which he sold to Marsh USA before starting Solstice in 2018. Virtually all the leadership team joined Pine in starting Solstice. Pine concluded, "Joe is a wonderful addition to an already seasoned and proven team."

About Solstice Innovations, Inc.

Solstice Innovations, Inc . is a Software as a Service, (SaaS) company that has built a next generation P&C insurance platform and servicing model that facilitates a complementary partnership with its clients, aligning themselves to help clients grow their book and not penalizing them for needing to adapt and innovate their products. With an initial focus on Homeowners and Flood insurance for carriers and MGAs of all sizes, its cloud-native platform is designed to handle multiple product lines, in all states, across the P&C industry while greatly streamlining the back office for carriers. The flagship product, EquinoxTM, has been designed, constructed, and launched into production by a leadership team boasting over 250 years of combined Insurtech experience. Solstice was founded in 2018 and has filled its Series A and B rounds of funding.

To find out more information about Solstice Innovations, Inc. you can visit their website at or they can be reached at 833-765-4666 .

SOURCE Solstice Innovations, Inc.