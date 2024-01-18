Staten Island Chiropractor Dr. Frank J. Mandarino Relieves Patient Of Chronic Vertigo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mandarino Chiropractic's state-of-the-art Staten Island facility is located at 2052 Richmond Rd., in the Staten Island community of Grant City.

Award-winning New York/New Jersey chiropractor identifies and treats root cause of patient's years-long vertigo

A patient unable to resolve her chronic vertigo, which burdened her for years, described the recent relief she experienced from treatments administered by Dr. Frank J. Mandarino in his Staten Island, N.Y., office, one of several state-of-the-art chiropractic facilities he operates in New York and New Jersey.In a video posted on the Facebook page of Mandarino Chiropractic , the patient said,"... for so many years, I had vertigo, and I tried everything, but I couldn't get rid of that."She continued,"after a couple of weeks" under the care of Dr. Mandarino," I feel much, much better. I don't have vertigo ... I feel great."Dr. Mandarino said the patient had initially visited his practice displaying"a very, very complex case of vertigo. She was referred to us by another physician on Staten Island, a very prominent doctor. ... Basically, her life was upside down."Her condition was so bad, he explained,"she couldn't function. She couldn't do what she wanted to do normally."The major breakthrough in alleviating the patient's distress was Dr. Mandarino's discovery of its root cause, and directly addressing it."The real big saver here was [that] I identified the issue to be her SCM, which stands for sternocleidomastoid muscle. ... and it is known when that muscle involvement becomes tight, or there's an injury to it, it can lead to vertigo.""I'm really happy that we were able to affect and change your life," Dr. Mandarino said to the patient."... to wake up in the morning and be dizzy for ... years, every day, it affects your personal life, your job life, your interacting with everyone that's in your life."Sporting a joyful smile, Dr. Mandarino's patient responded,"Now I'm happy. I have a new life."About Mandarino Chiropracticand New Jersey Sports ChiropracticSince opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.Dr. Mandarino's six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).

