Registration Now Open For The Dermatology Education Foundation Essential Resource Meeting 2024 (DERM2024)

DERM2023 Faculty members (L to R): David E. Cohen, MD, MPH; April Armstrong, MD, MPH; Joe Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C, DEF Founder; Ted Rosen, MD; and Suneel Chilukuri, MD

Attendees at DERM2023 listen attentively to educational presentation.

The DERM2024 Logo

The 11th annual program for NPs and PAs runs July 25-28, 2024, celebrating heroes of dermatology with a content and social thematic nod to the Marvel universe.

- Joe Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF) today announced that registration is now open for the DEF Essential Resource Meeting 2024 (DERM2024) NP/PA CME Conference. Returning to the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, NV, this national-level in-person conference runs July 25-28, 2024.

DERM2024 is the Clinically Relevant and Practical Case-Based Dermatology NP and PA CME Education ExperienceTM. Celebrating heroes of dermatology care, this year's meeting theme is inspired by the Marvel universe with homage to the films, comic books, and series that have entertained millions around the globe. The theme is captured in the tagline,“Dermatology heroes aren't born...they're trained!”

“There is no doubt the NPs and PAs in dermatology, alongside dermatologists, nurses, MAs, biologic coordinators, and other members of the care team, truly are heroes to patients dealing with skin diseases,” says DEF founder, Joe Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C.“Whether it's providing an elusive diagnosis, prescribing an effective intervention, or sometimes just listening and offering support-we are privileged to treat patients with dermatologic disease and strive to provide the hjghest level of care possible to our patients.”

DERM2024 offers attendees the chance to earn up to 20+ hours of AMA PRA Category 1 CME/CE credit, with a robust agenda that covers everything from acne and rosacea to skin cancer and STDs. There are in-depth discussions of the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases, including use of biologic and other emerging treatments for eczema, psoriasis, and other immune mediated diseases. Special highlights of the educational program include in-depth dermoscopy training and sessions focused on cosmetic dermatology and skin care. Presentations are case-based with lots of chances for audience participation, Q&As, and opportunities to speak one-on-one with a robust faculty of practicing NPs, PAs, and physicians, among other third-party experts in healthcare, job placement, policy, and specialty medication access.

Rooted in the philosophy that effective impactful meaningful education should be balanced with peer interaction, DERM features numerous opportunities for attendees to network and engage in casual settings with their peers, faculty, and pharmaceutical exhibitors to enhance the learning experience. These include the Grand Opening Reception in the exhibit hall on Thursday night and the Industry Mixer on Friday night, both of which will incorporate the Marvel theme.

“We encourage attendees and our industry colleagues to embrace the theme of DERM2024 and get into the spirit of the Marvel universe. Trade in your scrubs and clogs for your tights, favorite sayings, and capes. Drop the dermatoscope and pick up your shield, as you immerse yourself in an experience that is fundamentally educational and hands-on training in a truly fun environment,” Mr. Gorelick says.

Registration costs just $99 for NPs, PAs, nurses, medical assistants, biologic coordinators, and medical residents. Group practice discounts are available upon request to .... This registration fee includes admission to the daily general sessions to obtain CME/CE credit, all promotional product theaters, exhibit hall access, complimentary use of the conference app and all of its additional training resources, daily breakfasts, lunches, and events on Thursday, and Friday evening. Guest passes for evening functions are available online, as well. Complimentary shuttles run from the airport to the hotel on Wednesday and from the hotel to the airport on Sunday. Plus, DERM2024 has reserved a room block at the Encore at Wynn at an exclusive discount for attendees.

One of the exciting educational and training opportunities found within the DERM2024 NP/PA CME Conference is the ability to connect with a future mentor for additional training outside the meeting. The DEF exclusively offers a unique opportunity to match NP and PA mentees with specific training opportunities onsite during the year visiting the academic institution or private practice of many of the faculty and DEF Advisory Council members. The DEF offers a rolling submission for the award opportunities, including, but not limited to diagnostic skills, editorial and publishing assistance, speaker training, and more. See the DEF website for further details about this and to view more from the DEF Grant Committee at .

