RAEN CELEBRATING A“DECADE OF REMMY®”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This groundbreaking design seamlessly merges form and function, embodying the enduring spirit of adventure while paying homage to Remmy's timeless legacy.

Ten Years of Iconic Eyewear Craftsmanship and Timeless Style

- Jeremy Heit, Co-founder and Vice President, RAENOCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RAEN , a leading premium eyewear brand, proudly marks a significant milestone as it celebrates a decade of Remmy® , an eyewear icon that has made a lasting impact on the world of style. Originally introduced in January 2014, Remmy embodies the core of RAEN's design ethos by striking a perfect balance between classic silhouettes and contemporary details. Join RAEN as we celebrate the first of many decades of Remmy's enduring relevance.Remmy's remarkable journey through time has carved an indelible mark, defined by significant moments that have shaped its identity. It all began in 2014 with the debut of the inaugural Remmy Champagne Crystal, a timeless classic that instantly claimed its status as the number one choice since day one.In 2015, Remmy expanded its horizons with the introduction of the Remmy Size 49 / Narrow, offering a tailored frame for a perfect fit, and inviting a broader audience to experience its comfort and style. In 2018, Remmy Alchemy marked a transformative moment for the brand. This innovation saw Remmy evolve from a full acetate sunglass to a combination construction incorporating a distinctive metal nose bridge, creating a unique and iconic eyewear style that seamlessly blends materials. In 2019, Remmy Honey was unveiled, infusing warmth and sophistication into the collection, capturing the nuances of style with finesse.By 2023, Remmy embarked on a sustainability journey, leading with innovative materials like Bio Acetate and Recycled Black, reflecting RAEN's unwavering commitment to responsible craftsmanship and heralding a greener future in eyewear. In that transformative year, Expedition Remmy emerged as a captivating evolution of the iconic Remmy silhouette. Inspired by California's pioneering climbers and watermen, RAEN meticulously crafted an expedition-ready hooded frame from a single 20mm block of acetate. This groundbreaking design seamlessly merges form and function, embodying the enduring spirit of adventure while paying homage to Remmy's timeless legacy.Founders Reflect on a Decade of Remmy® Sunglasses at RAEN:Jeremy Heit, Co-founder and Vice President, RAEN"RAEN began as a passion project, uniting surfers, photographers, and artists who shared a common vision to inspire others. It's remarkable to witness our global community's growth and the resonance of our brand's message. The success of Remmy, even after a decade, is a testament to our expanding community and our commitment to our origins. Here's to another inspiring decade of RAEN and Remmy!"Jordan Percy, Co-founder and Design Director, RAEN"From a product perspective, we wanted to establish a brand built on the design philosophy of 'Modern Classics.' We're dedicated to creating eyewear that transcends time, remaining as fresh and relevant today as it was a decade ago. The Remmy frame exemplifies this commitment-it continues to be our top-selling and most cherished design even after 10 years. RAEN owes a significant part of its success to Remmy; it's the frame that truly put us on the map. We have exciting plans to introduce new and innovative materials to the Remmy collection for many years to come."Justin Heit, Co-founder, RAEN“At RAEN, the core inspiration for the brand was to create products that were handmade, premium, and classic. When we launched Remmy 10 years ago, the frame emerged as an undeniable winner because it ticks every one of those core principles. It's a frame that our retailers and community have supported since the beginning, and has become a symbol of our original vision brought to life.”RAEN is excited to reintroduce the Remmy Crystal Clear , a sought-after combination born from an earlier exclusive design, now making its return by popular demand.About RAEN:RAEN Optics, LLC is a premium eyewear brand founded in 2009 by three friends who shared a passion for surfing, design, and the free-spirted coastal lifestyle of California. RAEN products are designed in California by a team of experts who are dedicated to creating high-quality eyewear using the finest materials.

Diane Thibert

RAEN Optics

+1 310-804-2400

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

A Look Behind RAEN