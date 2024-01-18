MP CM Mohan Yadav's Visit Will Not Lure Yadavs To BJP, Says Bihar Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 18 (IANS) As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Patna on Thursday to signal an outreach to the Yadavs, Bihar Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahani claimed that the BJP's move to woo the community would not be successful.

"Yadavs are an aware caste which have fought politically and on social front in Bihar. If BJP is thinking that bringing Mohan Yadav to encroach into the Yadav vote bank of Bihar, I think, the saffron brigade is making a big mistake.

"Mohan Yadav came to Bihar and we welcome him here but he and his party would not become successful in their motives. The people of Bihar are united, especially the Yadav caste. They would not get influenced only on the basis of what someone is saying," Sahani said.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav came to Patna following an invitation given by Sri Krishna Chetana Manch and addressed an event held at the Sri Krishna Memorial Hall.

--IANS

ajk/vd