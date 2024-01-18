Gujarat CM Launches 'Van Setu Chetana Yatra' To Woo Tribal Votes Ahead Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 19 (IANS) In a strategic move to secure the tribal votebank in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the 'Van Setu Chetna Yatra' from Vansada in Navsari district.

During the launch of this 1,000-km yatra from Ambaji to Umargam in Gujarat on Thursday, the Chief Minister has announced a substantial allocation of Rs 47,000 crore under the Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana-2.0 for the fiscal year 2023-24 to uplift the tribals to global citizens.

The yatra is expected to engage around three lakh tribals across 51 talukas and 14 tribal districts. Each district will host a stage programme, three welcome events and a Bhajan session along with visiting well-known temples along the route of the yatra.

He also revealed plans for setting up new medical colleges in Navsari, Dang, Aravalli, Chhota Udepur, and Mahisagar districts. This initiative represents a significant step in redefining development for tribal communities in these regions.

Before starting the yatra, Chief Minister Patel visited the ancient Unai Mata temple and offered prayers.

As part of the nationwide cleanliness campaign, the Chief Minister and his Ministers actively participated in cleaning the temple premises. They also laid the foundation stone for the Ramji Temple within the Unai Temple complex, a project with an estimated value at Rs 1.76 crore.

A vital aspect of the yatra includes interactions with forest cooperatives and women's self-help groups.

Tribals, who have achieved significant milestones, will be felicitated during the yatra.

Moreover, the state government plans to share a report highlighting its achievements over the past 20 years and assess the impact of various government schemes.

The celebration of the Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony will be a recurring theme throughout the yatra. Additionally, night meetings with tribal communities are scheduled to discuss various issues, including the benefits of the Forest Rights Act.

