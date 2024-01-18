(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The distribution agreement between Sekur and Advanced Vision Smart Solutions is valid for 24 months with renewal options for 12-month periods

A second partnership agreement between Sekur and a United Arab Emirates family aims to introduce Sekur's products to various government and business organizations throughout the country Advanced Vision Smart Solutions will act as the technical support representative and the sales support for all businesses the second partner brings

Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) , a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications, recently announced the signing of a major distribution agreement with a distributor in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) to distribute the entire Sekur private and encrypted communications platform. The agreement is the third of its kind in the Middle East Gulf region since the Israel-Gaza conflict ( ).

The distribution agreement was signed with Advanced Vision Smart Solutions (“AVSS”), a UAE corporation from Abu Dhabi, and is valid for 24 months, with renewal options for additional 12-month periods. The agreement between Sekur and AVSS covers all of the UAE, and in addition to reselling Sekur's...

