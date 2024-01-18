(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The distribution agreement between Sekur and Advanced Vision Smart Solutions is valid for 24 months with renewal options for 12-month periods A second partnership agreement between Sekur and a United Arab Emirates family aims to introduce Sekur's products to various government and business organizations throughout the country Advanced Vision Smart Solutions will act as the technical support representative and the sales support for all businesses the second partner brings
Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) , a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications, recently announced the signing of a major distribution agreement with a distributor in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) to distribute the entire Sekur private and encrypted communications platform. The agreement is the third of its kind in the Middle East Gulf region since the Israel-Gaza conflict ( ).
The distribution agreement was signed with Advanced Vision Smart Solutions (“AVSS”), a UAE corporation from Abu Dhabi, and is valid for 24 months, with renewal options for additional 12-month periods. The agreement between Sekur and AVSS covers all of the UAE, and in addition to reselling Sekur's...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18012024000224011066ID1107739639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.