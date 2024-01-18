Cryptonewsbreaks Nate's Food Co. (NHMD) Secures $5B Jet Fuel Purchase Order

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nate's Food Co. (OTC: NHMD)
today announced that it has successfully secured a purchase order for 49,000,000 barrels of jet fuel, with an estimated value of nearly $5 billion based on current
Platts pricing . The initial transaction was for 1,000,000 barrels with subsequent monthly deliveries of 4,000,000 barrels of jet fuel for a duration of 12 months. The order was driven by Nate's recent joint venture (“JV”) partnership, announced last week, which has enabled the company to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of jet fuel from a reputable refinery. The JV streamlines the entire process between Nate's JV partner and its buyers.
To view the full press release, visit
About Nate's Food Co.
Nate's is a dynamic and forward-thinking company dedicated to providing high-quality solutions to its clients, with a strong focus on the commodity business.
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
...
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18012024000224011066ID1107739635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.