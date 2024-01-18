Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Sporty Five RS Featured In Recent Carscoops Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, and its just-announced Five RS is being spotlighted by CarScoops. Mullen unveiled the high-performance version of its crossover at the Consumer Electronics Show (“CES”) in Las Vegas, and CarScoops notes that the model has an intriguing design, big performance claims and a production date set for late 2025. The article pointed out key features of Mullen's latest offering, including its fast-charging capabilities, integrated infotainment system, artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based personal assistance called Persona, facial recognition technology and level 2+ driver assistance tech.“Although seeing EVs with impressive performance figures is nothing new, it's still a little surprising to encounter an electric crossover making promises of this magnitude,” the article stated.“Equipped with dual motors residing at the front and rear axles, the

Five RS

boasts a staggering 1,000 hp (746 kW/1,014 PS) and over 850 lb-ft (1,151 Nm) at its disposal, with Mullen claiming that it will be able to reach 60 mph (96 km/h) in under two seconds. Even more impressively, the automaker promises that

its crossover

will be capable of reaching a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) or even higher. . . . Mullen anticipates commencing production of the Five RS in late 2025, with sales set to commence in mid-2026. Subsequent versions of the SUV, including the $55,000 entry-level variant (originally slated for late last year), will follow in due course.”

