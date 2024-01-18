Investornewsbreaks Ideanomics Inc.'S (NASDAQ: IDEX) WAVE Subsidiary To Collaborate With Leading Retail And Logistics Company

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WAVE Charging , a wholly owned subsidiary of

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX)

and developer of high-power, wireless inductive charging solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, has announced the receipt of a purchase order for a new commercial proof-of-concept project with a major retail and logistics company in the United States. After six months of dedicated efforts, WAVE is set to embark on this groundbreaking collaboration.“We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with another leading player in the U.S. retail and logistics industry,” said Robin Mackie, chief operating officer of Ideanomics.“This purchase order is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire WAVE team and helps cement WAVE's position as a leader in the wireless charging market. We believe that our wireless charging technology will play a pivotal role in transforming the way electric vehicles are charged and operated in distribution centers.”

About Ideanomics Inc.

Ideanomics is a global group with a simple mission: accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles, charging and financing solutions under one roof, Ideanomics is the one-stop partner needed to simplify the transition to and operation of any EV fleet. For more information about the company, visit

.

IBN