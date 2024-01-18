Investornewsbreaks Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Announces Filing Of Key Quarterly Report To Regain NASDAQ Exchange Compliance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TRxADE Health (NASDAQ:

MEDS) , a parent company of pharmaceutical business-to-business (“B2B”) exchange platform, has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended Sept. 30, 2023. According to the announcement, the company received a standard notice of noncompliance from NASDAQ in November 2023. The notification indicated that the company was not in compliance with NASDAQ listing rules because it had not filed Form 10-Q in a timely manner. The NASDAQ exchange requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). With the filing of the quarterly report on Form 10-Q, TRxADE Health believes it has now regained compliance with NASDAQ listing rules.

To view the full press release, visit



About TRxADE Health Inc .

TRxADE Health is a parent company with various subsidiaries that include the pharmaceutical marketplace

and plant-based food. For more information about the company, please visit

,



and

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MEDS are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by IBN