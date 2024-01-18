Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces New Five-Robot Contract With 24/7 Monitoring

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has entered in a new contract with a full-service real estate development company. The contract is for five of KSCP's newest fifth-generation K5 ASRs along with the company's remote monitoring service designed to manage ASR-generated detections and alerts.

According to the announcement, the real-estate client's portfolio includes several properties, including entertainment-based retail, multitenant office, medical office, industrial and multifamily-residential developments.

“Security is a top priority for the firm to ensure the safety of residents, tenants and visitors,” said the company in the press release.“The property identified as the first to receive Knightscope's advanced technologies is a big-box shopping complex with an eight-story parking structure. Tenants such as Costco, Best Buy and Target currently anchor the property and the K5 ASRs will patrol various locations throughout. Additional opportunities for expansion across the client's portfolio exist among ASRs and emergency communication systems.”

In addition, the company announced the first stop on the KSCP Robot Roadshow. The tour is slated to land in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 30, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The roadshow is designed to be an engaging experience that allows attendees to participate in demonstrations that are held in a climate-controlled, space-age“pod.”

During the experience, Knightscope experts demonstrate the features and capabilities of the artificial intelligence (“AI”)-equipped, self-driving robots that are deployed around the country to protect the places people live, work, study and visit. At the roadshow, visitors can also interact directly with the newest ASRs, see KSCP's released Automated Gunshot Detection (“AGD”), test a blue light emergency phone and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”) user interface in action.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

