Number Of Students Learning Computer, English Doubles In Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): Teachers and officials at English language and computer science training centres in Kabul say the number of students and their interest in learning English and computer has increased.

Ahmad Rashid Qureshi, director of an English language and computer training center“Top in Tune” in Kabul city, referred to the political change in 2021 and said:“When a change happens in the society, it affects everyone and because it was a big change, thoughts were confused and it left a negative impact on everyone, but recently enthusiasm among young people for education has revived again, and I hope it will increase even more.”

According to him, compared to two years ago, the number of students has doubled and currently students are busy learning computer programs in 70 classes.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Haider Naseri, a computer professor at this educational center, who has been teaching for more than 12 years, pointed out that in this digital era, young people needed to learn different fields.“Recently students are more eager to learn computer.”

Maher Qureshi, the founder of the“Spark” English language center, also said the interest of young people in learning English had increased. He said the number of students had doubled compared to two years ago and reached 300 students, including 100 girls.

About women's role in the country's development, the professors asked the Islamic Emirate to allow all girls to go to universities, schools and educational centers as soon as possible.

Habibullah Yadgar, a computer teacher at the“Top in Tune” Center, said:“For us, Islam is the basis in every field, and Islam's opinion on the education of men and women is clear, which is obligatory.“Continuing the ban on women's education will harm the future of the country.”

Mohammad Asim, an English teacher at the“Spark” educational center, said that education was the inalienable right of women and added:“It will be one of the most beautiful days to see girls return to education.”

A number of young men and women also said they were interested in learning English and computers for their future.

Seyed Musawer, a student, said he was learning English to pursue his studies at one of the world's prestigious universities. He was preparing for TOEFL exam.

Tabasom Hosseini, a student at the“Spark” English language training center, said she was discouraged by the political changes in the country, but now her motivation and passion for education had increased and she wanted to learn English.

Khadijah Kakar, a ninth grader, underlined that she was trying her best to learn English and computer.

“Girls like boys are responsible for the development and prosperity of the country, and they should be allowed to fulfill their responsibilities towards the country.”

They also urged the caretaker government to end their wait as soon as possible and allow all girls to go to school and university.

However, after the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, girls above the sixth grade were banned from going to school, and subsequently, girls were also barred from going to university.

However, recently girls in Kabul have been allowed to go to educational centers with the observance of Islamic hijab and separate lessons.

