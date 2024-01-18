Won't Be Available For PSL, Rashid Tells Lahore Qalanders

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Ace spinner Rashid Khan will not be seen in action in the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The veteran leggie has informed Lahore Qalandars, seeking to complete a hat-trick of PSL titles, of his unavailability.

Recuperating a lower back surgery, he has already skipped BBL, SA20 and the Afghanistan-India T20 series.

A trump card for the Qalandars, he has played a key role with the ball in his PSL journey for the franchise.

In the 28 PSL matches he has played for Lahore Qalandars, the spinner from Afghanistan has captured 44 wickets.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana told a news conference in Lahore on Wednesday the franchise would be badly missing the experienced bowler.

“Yes, we will miss him a lot as he has been an integral part of the Qalandars family. It's difficult to find his replacement, but we will try to play quality cricket despite this major setback,” the CEO commented.

Captained by pacer Shaheen Afridi, Qalandars have won the PSL two editions of PSL, a tournament which is scheduled to begin on February 16.

