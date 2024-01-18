Zimbabwean Artists In UAE To Illuminate All Africa Festival In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Zimbabwean artists, part of the vibrant diaspora in the UAE, are poised to grace the stage at the prestigious All Africa Festival, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 2 to 4 February.

As the largest African event in the United Arab Emirates, the All Africa Festival aims to epitomize Afrocentrism on the global stage, offering a captivating showcase of the continent's rich cultural tapestry.

Yvonne Mtenga, one of the event organizers, emphasised the festival's essence, stating,“The All-Africa Festival, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 2 to 4 February, is a celebration of culture and its vibrant expressions in the UAE. It transcends music, culture, arts, and food, encapsulating the true spirit of the African continent.”

The three-day extravaganza anticipates attracting over eight thousand attendees from around the world, providing them with an immersive experience into Africa's diverse and captivating culture through the expressions of the continent's most innovative artists. This information has been reported by ZBC News, a proud partner of TV BRICS .