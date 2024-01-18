Sofidel Earns Two Recycled Content Certifications By Greencircle Certified

(MENAFN- 3BL) HORSHAM, Pa., January 18, 2024 /3BL/ - Sofidel , a leading global provider of paper products, earned two Recycled Content Certifications from GreenCircle Certified . Sofidel's Poly Bundle and Poly Inner packaging both received the Recycled Content Certification. The Poly Bundle and Poly Inner packaging is available for professional, consumer and private label Sofidel paper products.

“GreenCircle Certified is a reliable third-party certification that utilizes thorough assessments and verification to back up sustainability claims,” said Franco DiFelice, Product Office and Innovation Director, Sofidel America.“Labels like this further prove to customers that we're first and foremost committed to environmental protection in our manufacturing.”

The Recycled Content Certification recognizes products comprised of post-consumer material used as raw material in the manufacturing process. This has been reflected in Sofidel's reduction of plastic film used during production processes and through the Group's recently earned Climate Pledge Friendly badge from Amazon.

“This certification recognizes Sofidel's commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible solutions,” added DiFelice.

To learn more about Sofidel's commitment to sustainability and its range of responsibly sourced products, visit sofidel.

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit .

