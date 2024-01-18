SEE® Wins 2024 Worldstar Packaging Award For Recyclable Food Pack

(MENAFN- 3BL) SEE® (formerly Sealed Air) was recognized by the World Packaging Association with a 2024 WorldStar Packaging Award in the food category for its CRYOVAC® brand Darfresh® mono-PET rollstock.

The WorldStar competition recognizes advanced packaging design and technology and is the preeminent international packaging industry award. The 2024 edition attracted 435 entries from 41 countries.

Developed for JBS Foods Australia to keep the company's Swift brand lamb cutlets fresh using packaging that's recyclable by the consumer, SEE's CRYOVAC® brand Darfresh® mono-PET rollstock leverages specially formulated high-barrier top and bottom webs to create a vacuum skin that fits around the product, leading to less waste across the supply chain.

The tamper-evident clear pack, which allows consumers to see both sides of the product, is designed to prevent physical and microbial spoilage and deliver an extended fresh-chilled shelf life of 18 days. The lid film is designed for recycling.

JBS Foods' switch to SEE's CRYOVAC® brand Darfresh® mono-PET has enabled the recovery of more than 60,000kg of packaging through council curbside collection programs in Australia. SEE's optimization of the pack design has resulted in reduced plastic consumption of 5,000kg per annum.

In addition to the 2024 WorldStar award, CRYOVAC® brand Darfresh® mono-PET rollstock for JBS Swift brand lamb cutlets earned gold in the food packaging category and silver in the sustainable packaging category at the 2023 Australasian Packaging Innovation & Design Awards . Only packages that have already received a national or regional packaging award during the last two years from a competition recognized by the World Packaging Association are eligible for WorldStar Awards.