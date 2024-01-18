Stay Up To Date With Nasdaq's 2024 North American ESG Reporting & Events Calendar

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nasdaq

Planning the year ahead for ESG reporting, disclosures, and events can be a challenging undertaking. There are countless events and submission deadlines to track, several of which have limited timeframes each year for participation, and the dates are not always easy to track down. Nasdaq's dedicated ESG team therefore compiled the calendar below as a resource to assist you in organizing and resourcing your 2024 ESG plans. Presented in a quarterly format, the calendar identifies key reporting deadlines and release dates for ESG frameworks, standards, rating and ranking questionnaires, and assessments, as well as important ESG events and conferences where our Nasdaq team can connect with you live.

How to Plan Your ESG Year Ahead

While this calendar reflects the most widely known ESG reporting organizations and events, it will continue to evolve as a reflection of the evolving ESG landscape. With ever more ESG reporting frameworks, ratings, and events, it is important to identify and prioritize those most impactful to your ESG program, as resourcing all of these is unrealistic for most organizations. In evaluating which ratings and rankings in which to participate, for example, identify those most critical to your shareholders and other stakeholders, including employees and customers, and to your brand. Consider opportunities for feedback and benchmarking against your peers. Should you need support with this assessment, our Nasdaq ESG Advisory team is standing by to help you make the most of your ESG disclosures.

Once you have identified your priorities for the year, ensure you have the right resources and partners in place to help you achieve your goals. For example, while reporting to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) begins in April, it is essential to have the right technology solution in place for your emissions calculations well in advance of that window. Connecting with our Nasdaq ESG Solutions team will help you understand and begin the data collection and assessment processes needed for your CDP response. Similarly, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) deadline for participation is typically early to mid-summer. Engaging our team and the Nasdaq Metrio platform will ensure you can begin to understand the requirements of the survey and find the right data points and subject matter experts across your organization in preparation for your submission. Once you are ready to participate, Nasdaq Metrio , our end-to-end sustainability reporting platform, can also streamline the transfer of your data to many of the reporting and rating organizations to minimize duplicative data entry and ensure the accuracy of your responses.

Additional detail on timing may become available and new events may be added, so bookmark this link to leverage our team's ESG updates throughout 2024.

Download PDF Calendar