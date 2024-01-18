Albertsons Companies Foundation Enabled More Than 142 Million Meals In 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) As we begin a new year, we reflect with gratitude on an incredible 2023 for the Albertsons Companies Foundation. Last year, the Foundation helped more than 750 organizations and enabled more than 142 million meals to those in need. As we celebrate the successes of the Foundation, we're thankful to Susan Morris , EVP, Chief Operations Officer, for her tenure as Board Chair during this last year.

Since 2019, Susan was instrumental in shepherding the Foundation through the pandemic and helped us reach major milestones. Her leadership inspired belonging and a commitment to our neighbors and associates. Through serving on our We Care committee, Susan ushered over $5 million to over 2,000 associates in times of financial hardship or natural disaster.

Susan worked tirelessly for our neighbors with over 21,000 grants approved under her guidance to local organizations, making each of our communities stronger for having one of our stores. During Susan's tenure, our banners mobilized over $300 million in funding to support our programs through our employees' passion, partnerships with our vendors, and the generous contributions of our customers. Those dollars, given locally, were able to support the Foundation's vision of strengthening our neighborhoods and changing lives.

Thank you, Susan, for your thoughtful stewardship of the Foundation and helping us build strong partnerships in support of our communities.

