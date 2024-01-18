Lenovo And The Scott-Morgan Foundation Collaborate To Develop Groundbreaking Assistive Technology Solutions

(MENAFN- 3BL) Lenovo, the global technology leader, announced its continued support of the Scott-Morgan Foundation , a visionary non-profit organization driving assistive technology innovation. The organizations began to collaborate in 2021 with a shared commitment to human-centric innovation and delivering smarter technology for all. Lenovo joins as an official sponsor of the Scott-Morgan Foundation and will continue to share both expertise and technology from across its pocket-to-cloud portfolio.

The Scott-Morgan Foundation, based in the UK but with global operations, focuses on pioneering technology-driven solutions to empower people living with extreme disabilities. The Foundation develops both bold proof-of-concepts to inspire a brighter future and more immediate, scalable solutions.

“We believe in the power of technology to transform our world and make it more inclusive than ever before,” said Andrew Morgan, CEO of the Scott-Morgan Foundation.“We call this a universal right to thrive, rocketing beyond the painfully low bar of simply surviving with a disability and into a joyful and empowered life. Lenovo is helping us make that vision real, from groundbreaking innovations to accelerating the democratization of technology.”

Lenovo will help support the Scott-Morgan Foundation initiatives including next-generation augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), accessible device interfaces, autonomous wheelchairs, and integrated smart home solutions. In all instances, Lenovo will help the Foundation harness the full power of technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI) . The teams expect to unveil groundbreaking assistive technology solutions early in 2024.

“The brilliant people at the Scott-Morgan Foundation help us deliver on Lenovo's commitment to smarter technology for all,” said Ada Lopez, head of Lenovo's Product Diversity Office (PDO) .“We collaborate on projects all the way from concept to creation, lending the global reach and diversity of talent and technology at Lenovo to their extraordinary vision.”

The collaboration complements Lenovo initiatives and priorities, including the PDO, responsible development and deployment of AI, and an active community of employee resource groups. Lenovo recently showcased a powerful AI-driven technology that translates Brazilian sign language into text and speech in real-time .

“We could not be more excited to continue building our growing consortium of brilliant, compassionate innovators who share the joint vision of changing the world through smarter, more accessible technology,” said LaVonne Roberts, executive director of the Scott-Morgan Foundation.“We're honored Lenovo shares these values, and their talented team will help us reimagine disability as an arena of unbelievable possibility.”

Renowned robotics scientist Dr. Peter Scott-Morgan created the Foundation with his husband Francis after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also called motor neuron disease (MND), in 2017. Before tragically passing in 2022, he radically reimagined the future of disability and treated his own life as a profound experiment and beacon of possibility for others.

“Peter truly celebrated and embraced technology, and he believed we were entering a new era for assistive technology breakthroughs that help everyone-not just those with disabilities,” Morgan said.“He often called himself an 'incurable optimist,' and I'm proud to say we carry that same spirit forward together.”

Learn more about ongoing research and opportunities to get involved with the Scott-Morgan Foundation .

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit; , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .