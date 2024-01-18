Taylor Swift Leads 2024 Iheartradio Music Award Noms

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Los Angeles: Taylor Swift leads the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with nine, followed closely by Jelly Roll, SZA, and 21 Savage with eight. Behind them is Olivia Rodrigo, who received seven.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards honor the most played artists of the year on their stations and app.

Fans can vote in several categories including best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, favorite tour style and two new fields: favorite on screen and favorite debut album.

Social voting begins today at iHeartRadio/awards and will close on March 25 at 11:59 p.m. PDT for all categories.

There are a total of seven new categories this year, from the two aforementioned socially-voted category to pop song of the year, pop artist of the year, K-pop artist of the year, K-pop song of the year and best new K-pop artist.

For top song of the year, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer” faces off against Rema and Selena Gomez's Afrobeats banger "Calm Down,” Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage's "Creepin',” Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night,” Luke Combs' award-winning cover of Tracey Chapman's "Fast Car,” Miley Cyrus' "Flowers,” SZA's "Kill Bill,” Morgan Wallen's "Last Night,” Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red," and Olivia Rodrigo's "vampire.”

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.

It will also air on iHeartRadio stations across the U.S. and the app.