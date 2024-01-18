Doha Institute Career Fair To Host 47 Private And Government Employers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Career Advising Services under the Deanship of Students' Affairs of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies will be hosting the Doha Institute Career Fair on January 22, 2024.

In its seventh edition, the fair will see participation from 47 governmental and private organizations from different sectors like education, finance and business, journalism and media, services and other important sectors in the country.

To be held at the DI Headquarters, the Career Fair will provide a great opportunity to assist DI's students and graduates as it enables them to learn about the most important and prominent job vacancies offered by the country's labour market.

It also provides various promising professional opportunities, as well as familiarizes the attendees with training opportunities that are compatible with their future career aspirations.

On this occasion, Aliaa Chebaro, a Student's Career Advising and Skills Development Specialist at the DI, explained that the Career Fair is one of the most important events organized by Career Advising Services on an annual basis. The fair is an annual tradition meant to connect the bridges between students and active institutions in Qatar where they can obtain the correct information needed from the original source of organizations and institutions.

She added that the fair offers students and graduates the opportunity to submit their CVs and apply for the vacancies advertised by the participating institutions, in addition to the ease of meeting with a number of institutions and partners on a day and under one roof; which provides a great chance to learn about the developments and trends of the Qatari labor market, and get educated on the most important and prominent vacant career opportunities and the required standards in this market.