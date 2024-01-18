Deputy Amir Visits National Archives Of Qatar, Qasr Al Hukum Visitors Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the National Archives of Qatar and Qasr Al Hukum Visitors Center, affiliated with the Amiri Diwan, on Thursday.

During his tour, His Highness was briefed on the books and historical manuscripts kept in the National Archives of Qatar. His Highness also listened to a demonstration explaining ways to index, collect, preserve, and supervise documents and archives.

Following that, His Highness visited the Qasr Al Hukum Visitors Center, where he was briefed on the efforts made to document the history of the Amiri Diwan, the history of the rulers of the State of Qatar, and the architectural features of the Qasr Al Hukum. His Highness also viewed some maquettes showcasing the historical timeline of the Qasr Al Hukum and the development that occurred to it.