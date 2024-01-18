Shura Council Partakes In Meeting Of Arab Parliament's Palestine Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Shura Council on Thursday participated in the meeting of the Palestine Committee in the Arab Parliament.

Member of the Shura Council and Member of the Arab Parliament HE Sheikha bint Youssef Al Jufairi, represented the Shura Council at the meeting.

Held at the Arab Parliament headquarters in Cairo, the meeting discussed developments in events, the dangerous escalation taking place in the occupied Palestinian territories, and the continuing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the meeting, HE Sheikha bint Youssef Al Jufairi affirmed the State of Qatar's unwavering firm position, under the leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in supporting the Palestinian cause, pointing to Qatar's political and humanitarian role in alleviating the suffering of the besieged civilians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and the rest of the occupied territories.

On that, Her Excellency highlighted the efforts of the Shura Council in mobilizing parliamentary support to urge governments to work to stop the daily massacres that claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people.

Meanwhile, the members of the Palestine Committee denounced, during the meeting, the crimes committed by the occupation authorities, its bloody escalation and racist practices against the Palestinian people and prisoners. They affirmed the Arab Parliament's continued efforts to support Palestine, and the completion of its procedures regarding the lawsuit submitted by the Arab Parliament to the International Criminal Court, to investigate Israel's crimes.

The committee called on the international community and active parties to intervene immediately to stop the aggression and protect defenseless civilians, and to put pressure on the occupying force to stop attacks and provocative actions against the Palestinian people, adhere to the rules of international humanitarian law, and force it to submit to the will of peace based on international law.

The committee also emphasized the Arab Parliament's firm position in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

On the other hand, Member of the Shura Council and Member of the Arab Parliament, HE Salem bin Rashid Al Muraikhi participated in the meeting of the committee concerned with developing joint Arab action and developing its mechanisms in the Arab Parliament, which touched on ways to enhance joint Arab action and discussed mechanisms to achieve it.