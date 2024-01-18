Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Railways To Live Stream Event On 9,000 Screens At Stations Across India

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Indian Railways will facilitate its passengers with live streaming of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22 across the country, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, citing sources report said at least 9,000 screens are available at railway stations across the country, on which the national transporter plans to live telecast the Pran Pratishtha ceremony Indian Railways, the DD News and DD National channels of Doordarshan will live telecast the entire Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Live telecast arrangements have been made in Ayodhya Dham. A Media Centre will be ready at Ram Katha Sangrahalay in Ayodhya with limited capacity, where large LED TVs will be set up to facilitate viewing of the telecast Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Govt offices to remain shut for half-day on January 22Earlier India Today reported that a live broadcast of the ceremony will be showcased at New York City's renowned Times Square in the US. The report said the much-awaited 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla will also be live-streamed at various Indian embassies, and consulates overseas.
Earlier in August 2020, a digital billboard of the Ram Mandir was played at Times Square marking 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan for the grand temple in Ayodhya Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: IMD launches webpage for weather updates ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has instructed its workers to set up large screens for the live telecast of the Shri Ram consecration at the booth level, ANI reported initiative is designed to offer a platform for the general public to witness the consecration of Shri Ram Lala Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps; half day in all central govt offices on 22 Jan“This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lalla and witness the consecration ceremony,\" ANI reported citing a source workers may choose to distribute blankets, organise community feasts ('bhandar'), or“contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need,\" the sources added Read | Does Ayodhya Ram Mandir stand over disputed Babri Masjid site? 'Evidence shows...'The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) started on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.
The seven-day ritual will continue till January 21. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.
