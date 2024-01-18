Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: PSU Banks To Observe Half-Day Closure On January 22

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Many banks as well as central government offices will observe a half-day closure on January 22 to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. As per an official communique, all public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks will remain closed. The development came mere hours after a Department of Personnel and Training order announced the closure of central government offices till 02:30 pm on Monday.

“To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on January 22,” explains a PIB press note DOPT order also applies to public sector financial institutions and RRBs to enable employees to participate the Ram Lalla pran pratishtha celebration. Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya READ: Govt offices to remain shut for half-day on January 22 for Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha'. Check timingThe new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol on Monday alongside a team of priests.

The rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. Ayodhya is marking an Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22 trust general secretary Champat Rai told reporters on Monday that the consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm and is expected to be completed by 1 pm on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)



