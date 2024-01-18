Jindal Stainless Export Targets Hit As Red Sea Crisis Escalates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The crisis in the Red Sea has hurt Jindal Stainless Steel Ltd's shipments and threatens to affect its export targets, managing director Abhudhay Jindal said company on Thursday reported a 35% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹691 crore in the December quarter as domestic demand rose. Consolidated revenue was flat at ₹9,127 crore, with a 43% increase in (Ebitda) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization at ₹1,246 crore.“Due to the Red Sea issue, both our time to Europe and our cost to Europe have increased. The volume we were achieving before Q4 is expected to be impacted until the Red Sea matter is resolved. Europe's slower pace of recovery, compounded by geopolitical issues, contributes to our cautious outlook. We anticipate a decline in Q4 export sales, so revising our target from 15% to around 12%,” said Jindal after the company's earnings release.“Despite these challenges, we maintain our volume guidance, as strong domestic demand provides optimism for the future. Despite a global slowdown in stainless steel markets, the domestic market has been witnessing steady growth. Given the promise that India holds for the near and far future, we are confident of meeting our volumes in the next quarter.”Jindal Stainless's exports for the current quarter stood at 12% of total sales, and it plans to mitigate the loss of exports through domestic sales company's board also gave its in-principle approval to make Iberjindal, Spain, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSL. The company currently owns 65% of its Spanish subsidiary which acts as a service centre and generated ₹143 crore in revenue during the last quarter.“The demand for stainless steel in European markets is robust. This move (increasing stake in Iberjindal) has garnered substantial interest from major customers in Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy, expressing a desire to enhance their business partnerships with us. To accommodate this growing demand, maintaining our service centre, alongside the need for warehouses, becomes imperative. The upward trajectory of stainless steel demand in Europe reinforces our commitment,” he said, the company feels, can act as a base to expand in Europe given the market there looks depressed. Jindal Stainless aims to take complete ownership of the subsidiary, he said. This is the right time to invest, because when markets turn around, if the company has its capacities ready, it can gain share;“otherwise, again, it will be a whole different story where we have to again drop our prices to enter into the new segments,” Jindal added, the stainless-steel manufacturer said that Domestic demand for the product will continue to be on the rise, with the auto sector witnessing growth in all segments, and the decorative pipe and tube sector registering robust growth as well company's board has also approved the proposal to explore the option of liquidating its 26% equity stake in its subsidiary, Jindal Coke Limited due to its business activities not aligning with JSL. Earlier it liquidated its stake in PT Jindal Stainless, Indonesia (PTJSI), at Gresik, Indonesia, after the entity became unviable due to the lack of a level playing field, and competition with Chinese products.

