Cookeville Pregnancy Clinic Benefits From A Sweet Partnership Between Better Butter Cookies And Aunt Bee's Farmhouse

A Heartwarming Valentine's Week of Giving: Cookies, Quilts, and Community Unite for Cookeville Pregnancy Clinic

COOKEVILLE, TN, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Better Butter Cookie Company, in partnership with Aunt Bee's Farmhouse, is proud to announce the "Cookies & Quilts" fundraiser in Historic Granville, TN. This heartwarming event aims to support the Cookeville Pregnancy Clinic, bringing together the community for a meaningful cause.From February 7th-10th, cookie lovers and quilt enthusiasts are invited to partake in this unique event. Better Butter Cookie Company will offer their signature gluten free-vegan chocolate chip cookies along with their traditional butter cookies, with 15% of all sales to be donated directly to the Cookeville Pregnancy Clinic. These handcrafted cookies are not just a treat for the taste buds but also a way to contribute to an important community resource.Aunt Bee's Farmhouse is regarded as Tennessee's premier specialty quilt making destination, renowned for its quality products, educational classes and cozy, charming ambiance. They will feature a special collection of hand-crafted baby quilts. These baby quilts, available for purchase, are perfect for gifting or donating. Each baby quilt sold will be a direct contribution to the Cookeville Pregnancy Clinic, providing comfort and care to those in need.In conjunction with this fundraiser, the charming and historic city of Granville is also hosting the "Mayberry Valentine's Play," adding to the week's festivities. This play is a must-see for residents and visitors alike, promising an evening of entertainment and nostalgia. Attendees are encouraged to get their tickets early and immerse themselves in the spirit of the community."We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful initiative," said Tee, spokesperson for Better Butter Cookie Company. "It's an opportunity to support a cause that touches many lives."Aunt Bee's Farmhouse echoes this sentiment, "Our baby quilts are made with love, and each purchase helps us spread that love further to families in need."Don't miss this opportunity to take a a short trip to one of Tennessee's best kept secret destinations and indulge in a day of sight-seeing, nature walks and museum tours. While you're there stop in to Aunt Bee's Farmhouse Quilting & Bakery to purchase delicious cookies, and beautiful, hand-crafted quilts. Enjoy a fantastic play in the evening, all while supporting the Cookeville Pregnancy Clinic. Join us at Aunt Bee's Farmhouse in Granville, TN, and be part of a cause that makes a difference.Contact Tee Williams at 931-653-5919 or email ...

