Author James Lange, Wins Best Of Los Angeles Award-“Best New Book Of 2024”

James Lange

“We're honored to include James Lange into our BoLAA family for his book Retire Secure For Parents of a Child With a Disability..” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a momentous achievement, James Lange , a distinguished author, speaker, and tax expert, has secured the coveted "Best New Book - 2024" award for his latest book "Retire Secure For Parents of a Child With a Disability " from the esteemed Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) community. This accolade is a testament to Lange's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in writing.

Established four years ago, the Best of Los Angeles Award community boasts a membership exceeding 7,800 professionals living and working in Southern California. Their mission is clear – to recognize and celebrate the crème de la crème of Los Angeles, promoting a community of individuals who share uncompromising standards of quality and integrity. With their slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best," the community is dedicated to spotlighting those who consistently excel in their respective domains.

Aurora DeRose, the award coordinator for BoLAA, expressed the community's deep commitment to its mission of honoring the best of Los Angeles and fostering connections among like-minded individuals. Welcoming James Lange into the BoLAA family for his book "Retire Secure For Parents of a Child With a Disability" is a testament to his standing as a paragon of excellence in writing.

Lange's acknowledgment by the Best of Los Angeles Award community for his outstanding work, "Retire Secure For Parents of a Child With a Disability," further underscores his exemplary contributions to the field. His expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to providing top-tier writing and tax services have set him apart and garnered the admiration and respect of his peers and the broader Los Angeles community.

This recognition is a source of inspiration for aspiring writers and professionals across various disciplines. James Lange's inclusion in the BoLAA family is a mark of distinction that reflects his tireless pursuit of excellence and his impact on the broader landscape of authors in Southern California.

As Lange basks in the glow of this well-deserved honor for his literary masterpiece "Retire Secure For Parents of a Child With a Disability. " the Best of Los Angeles Award community celebrates not only an outstanding author but also an individual who personifies the very essence of their mission – recognizing and promoting excellence in Los Angeles. May James Lange's continued endeavors in writing inspire future generations and contribute to the ongoing narrative of excellence within the vibrant community of Southern California.

James Lange is a prominent public speaker, distinguished tax expert, and a highly accomplished author with nine best-selling books. His latest literary achievement is the compelling novel "Retire Secure For Parents of a Child With a Disability." Through his expertise in taxation and engaging public speaking, James Lange has made significant contributions to the field, providing valuable insights and guidance, particularly in addressing the financial concerns of parents with children with disabilities. His commitment to empowering individuals with knowledge is reflected in his numerous best-selling works, establishing him as a respected figure in both the literary and financial spheres.

