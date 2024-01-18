Charged For Growth : Exploring The Surge In The Electric Vehicle Battery Market Projected To Hit $108.2 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E V Battery Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric vehicle battery market was valued at $23.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $108.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

To provide a holistic analysis, the Allied Market Research report offers various data points, including the financial performance of the key players, the important product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments. Also, interviews with industry participants, reliable data, and regional insights are provided using which stakeholders can improve their overall operational accuracy.

Major players in the market include:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Wanxiang Group Corporation

Pride Power

LG Chem Ltd.

Tianneng rechargeable battery manufacturers

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

ENERSYS

BYD Company Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Insights of the Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the industry at both the domestic and international levels. This report also includes a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, opportunities, and restraints obtained from the SWOT analysis of the global electric vehicle battery market . In addition, the report also delivers a detailed analysis of the electric vehicle battery market, using Porter's five forces to understand the competitive scenario of the industry.

The global electric vehicle battery market is analyzed across propulsion, battery, vehicle type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than four-fifths of the global electric vehicle battery market revenue. The commercial vehicle segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.8% throughout the forecast period.

By propulsion type, the battery electric vehicle segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global electric vehicle battery market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the market by 2031. However, the hybrid electric vehicle segment would display the fastest CAGR of 17.9% throughout the forecast period.

By battery type, the lithium-ion battery segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global electric vehicle battery market revenue . The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Analysis of the main regions is provided in this report: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The study of the North America region includes an analysis of the market trends in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Europe analysis includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, Australia, India, and the Rest of the region. LAMEA analysis includes Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What is the predicted growth rate of the electric vehicle battery market?

Who are the emerging trends of the market?

What is the projected industry size of the electric vehicle battery market?

What are the strategies adopted by leading players in the electric vehicle battery market?

