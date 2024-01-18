Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens At $66 Million For 'La Dune', One Of The Most Exclusive Addresses In The Hamptons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Iconic Gin Lane beachfront compound featuring two luxury residences

Abundant entertaining space, including billiards room, home theater, library, and fitness space

Separate suites for staff in each residence

Rare opportunity with over 400 feet of bulkhead beachfront

Expansive grounds with two gunite pools and a tennis court

Located on Gin Lane in Southampton, The Estate Enters the Auction with Six Bidders; Bidding Continues Online & Closes Live at Sotheby's New York on 24 January

- Chad Roffers, founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announces bidding opened today at $66 million in aggregate bids, with six bidders competing early to own 'La Dune ', highly revered as one of the Hamptons' most iconic estates. Previously listed at $150 million and once the most expensive listing ever in the Southampton area of Long Island, New York, 366 & 367 Gin Lane encompasses two remarkable residences on over four acres and is being offered separately or collectively via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Harald Grant of Sotheby's International Realty, Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group, and Cody Vichinsky, President and Founding Partner of Bespoke Real Estate.

Bidding will continue online through 24 January, and will close live at 4pm ET at Sotheby's New York as part of its“Visions of America” sale, a showcase of fine art and luxury as a fitting tribute to American craftsmanship and culture. A groundbreaking event, this is the first time Concierge Auctions real estate will be auctioned live alongside art at Sotheby's.

"As the world's leading luxury property auctioneer, we deal in real market value-the definition of what something is worth being what a group of qualified bidders are willing to pay for it-which makes the bidding opening for 'La Dune' an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Chad Roffers, founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions.

Renowned as the epitome of seaside luxury in the Hamptons, 'La Dune' is a masterpiece, inspired by architect Stanford White, with unparalleled beach access and breathtaking ocean views. The main house offers more than 11,000 square feet including 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and staff quarters. The second residence, a separate structure built in 2001 by the esteemed architect and French designer Francois Cartroux, was carefully created to mirror the style and proportions of the main house. Both residences share similar design elements and are equipped with gyms and saunas, while the second residence adds the home theater and billiards room to its list of amenities.

As the world's largest luxury real estate marketplace, Concierge Auctions is no stranger to selling exceptional properties. The firm holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction and the highest sale for any property listed in all of 2022, a sprawling California estate known as 'The One', which the firm sold for $141 million.

Images of 'La Dune' may be viewed here. All photo credits for photos labeled 9, 12, 15 and 17 should be provided to Concierge Auctions / Rich Taverna. All photo credits for photos 1, 3, 27 and 54 should be provided to Concierge Auctions / Gavin Zeigler.

The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards building a new home for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

