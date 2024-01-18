Animal Behavior College Announces Their 3Rd Annual“Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Valencia, CA - Thursday, January 18, 2024

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, on their website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter pages, Animal Behavior College (ABC) has announced their 3rd Annual“Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship”Just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday, the animal advocate and wildlife warrior Betty White passed away on December 31st, 2021. Animal Behavior College (ABC) thought it would be a wonderful tribute to her tireless animal rescue and preservation efforts to dedicate an annual scholarship to her memory. In previous years, many applicants submitted amazing stories that would pull on your heartstrings. ABC is thrilled to see this scholarship's continued success and wants to give another candidate the same opportunity this year.While Betty White was extremely passionate about both cats and dogs, she also contributed to the wellness of exotic animals. Because of her contributions and endless efforts to enhance the well-being of animals everywhere and in tribute to Betty White's birthday on January 17th, ABC is offering a scholarship in her name; The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship. The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship, valued at $2,049 (USD), will be awarded to 1 chosen applicant every year from Animal Behavior College. To apply for the scholarship, all applicants must meet ABC's enrolling student requirements, all scholarship terms and conditions and submit a 300–500-word essay. In this essay, applicants are to tell ABC why they are passionate about exotic animals, what caused them to be interested in working in zoos, and how they can make a difference with their Zookeeper Assistant Certification from ABC. Submissions of all essays are due by the deadline of March 31st, 2024 via email to ....This scholarship will grant the chosen future student an opportunity to pursue their passion by making a difference in animals' lives. Working as a Certified Zookeeper Assistant gives you the opportunity to make a difference every day.ABC's curriculum consists of 10 stages covering a wide variety of topics essential for a zookeeper assistant, including zoo biology, zookeeper requirements, animal husbandry, animal behavior, animal housing, recordkeeping, safety, and more.If you are interested in applying for the scholarship or other offered programs, please check it out on ABC's website or or at our ABC Facebook, ABC Instagram, ABC TikTok, ABC YouTube, or ABC Twitter profiles for more information.Animal Behavior College is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

