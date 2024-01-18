Ram Mandir Inauguration: IMD Launches Webpage For Weather Updates For Ayodhya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With just four days left for the much-anticipated consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and nearby areas.

The ceremony is set for January 22 and has attracted a lot of attention. The purpose of the weather portal is to alert guests about important weather-related changes.

Comprehensive meteorological data, including temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns, is available on the recently created IMD webpage. Multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish, are provided for access to the material. Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Delhi are among the covered locations.

A comprehensive weather advisory with a seven-day prediction and dawn and sunset times in Hindi and English is available to users.

The "Pran Pratishtha," or consecration ceremony, is set for January 22. The event starts at 12.20 pm, and attendees in the "garba griha" will include Governor Anandiben Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, and all of the trustees of Ram Mandir. Under the direction of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, 121 acharyas will carry out the Pran Pratishtha ceremonies.

The big event is being prepared for in full. Along with other prominent political and public leaders, Prime Minister Modi will be the principal guest during the consecration event. On January 24, the Ram Temple is scheduled to open to the public.

However, on the day of consecration, only those with official invitations or those on government duty will be allowed to enter Ayodhya. The event is attracting a diverse set of attendees, with 75 percent being religious leaders and the rest comprising VVIPs from various fields.

Invitations have been extended to a wide range of guests, including religious leaders, saints, priests, Shankaracharya and people from various professions such as former civil servants, retired Army officers, lawyers, scientists, poets, musicians and Padma awards recipients.