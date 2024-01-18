Heartbreak For Indians As Sumit Nagal Loses To China's JC Shang In Round 2 Of Australian Open

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal faced a setback in the second round of the Australian Open 2024, succumbing to an 18-year-old Chinese prodigy, Juncheng Shang, with a scoreline of 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6 on Thursday. Nagal, who secured a spot in the main draw after winning three qualifying matches without dropping a set, had previously made history by defeating the 27th-seeded Alexander Bublik in the first round. This marked the first instance in over a decade that an Indian player advanced to the second round at the Australian Open.

With high spirits, Nagal aimed to continue his historic run, initially taking control by winning the first set 6-2 after breaking Shang's serve in the opening game. However, the Chinese teenager proved to be a formidable opponent in the second set, elevating his game by minimising errors and strategically targeting the court's corners. This change in dynamics pressured Nagal, leading to Shang claiming the second set 6-3.

As both players fiercely held their ground, the crucial moment arrived in the penultimate game of the third set when Shang broke Nagal's serve, securing a pivotal lead and ultimately winning the set 7-5. The final set highlighted Shang's dominance, with Nagal showing signs of fatigue and an increase in unforced errors.

Shang's powerful serve proved challenging for Nagal, who ultimately lost the final set 4-6, resulting in a four-set defeat. Shang's next challenge will be against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the third-round match at the Rod Laver Arena.

