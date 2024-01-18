Ram Mandir Inauguration: Half-Day In Government Offices Across India On 'Pran Pratistha' Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In honour of Ram Temple consecration event, the Central government on Thursday announced a "half-day" of work for all Central Government offices, Central institutions, and Central industrial organisations across India.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pradshtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate In the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 14: 30 hours on 22nd January, 2024," said a government press statement.

The Uttar Pradesh town, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, is abuzz with frenetic preparations for the pran pratishta ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi will be attending the grand event. Several public figures, including actors and cricketers, have been invited for the programme.

Organisations and individuals from all across India and outside have scheduled a variety of events to take place in conjunction with the Pran Pratishtha celebration in Ayodhya.

The entire ceremony will be shown live by national broadcaster Doordarshan, and it will also be aired live on a number of commercial TV networks.

Additionally, plans have been made to broadcast live footage of the Ayodhya event on big screens in public areas both in India and outside.