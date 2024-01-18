Indian Cricket Star Yuvraj Singh Eyes Ranbir Kapoor For His Biopic Role (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After being inspired by Ranbir Kapoor's performance in "Animal," Yuvraj Singh has expressed his desire to see the talented actor portray him in his upcoming biopic. Renowned for his cricketing prowess, Yuvraj Singh's journey, including his iconic six sixes against England in the 2007 World Twenty20 and triumphant battle against cancer, has captivated audiences.

In an interview with the Times Of India, the former Indian cricketer shared insights into his life, fatherhood, and dropped hints about the development of his biographical film. Yuvraj stated, "I recently watched 'Animal,' and I think Ranbir Kapoor would be the right fit for my biopic. But eventually, it'll be the director's call. We're definitely working on it and will have some good news soon." Stay tuned for updates on this exciting cinematic venture capturing the extraordinary life of Yuvraj Singh.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh accompanied by Sachin Tendulkar and numerous other cricket legends, is set to journey to Bangalore for the T20 exhibition match named 'One World One Family Cup' at Sri Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli. This match serves as the inaugural event for a stadium dedicated to underprivileged children, a significant initiative led by Shri Madhusudan Sai.

Also Read:

Controversial DRS decision involving Rinku Singh sparks heated debate in India vs Afghanistan T20I