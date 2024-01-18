Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Replica Built Using 20Kg Of Parle-G Biscuits (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The mere mention of Parle-G biscuits evokes nostalgic cravings, particularly for those cherished moments from childhood when they were enjoyed with milk or tea. However, a recent viral video has taken the love for Parle-G to a creative and artistic level, as an individual sculpted a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir using 20 kg of the iconic biscuits.

The captivating video, shared on the Instagram page "durgapur_times," showcases the meticulous process of unpacking numerous Parle-G biscuit packets and arranging them meticulously. As the video unfolds, it reveals the stunning outcome – a precise rendition of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, sculpted entirely from Parle-G biscuits. The artistry involved in this creation has resonated with millions on social media, garnering a whopping 5.8 million likes on Instagram.

The artist's talented hands and 20 kg of Parle-G biscuits were ingeniously employed to bring to life a miniature version of the grand Ram Mandir. While many viewers have praised the creativity and craftsmanship displayed in the video, some have expressed concerns about the perceived wastage of food in this unique artistic endeavour.

The video's popularity coincides with the enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a historic event scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to participate in the momentous ceremony, marking the culmination of a 500-year wait for devotees. The Ram Mandir, sprawling across 57,400 square meters, stands as a monumental structure at 300 feet in length, 235 feet in width, and 161 feet in height.